Prosecutors Want all of Loughner's Medical Records

PHOENIX (AP) - Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to order doctors who have treated the Tucson shooting rampage suspect to turn over all his medical records.

Psychiatrists trying to determine whether Jared Lee Loughner is competent to stand trial have told prosecutors they need the records for their evaluation. That includes pediatrician, high

school and other childhood medical records.

The 22-year-old Loughner is undergoing a court-ordered mental competency exam at a federal Bureau of Prisons medical facility in Missouri. He was ordered transferred from Tucson to have tests to determine if he understands the nature and consequences of the charges he faces and can assist in his defense.

Loughner has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 8 attack that killed six and wounded 13, including Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.