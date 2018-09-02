Prospective Students Audition for Stephens College Dance Program

COLUMBIA - About twenty prospective students auditioned for the Stephens College Bachelor of Fine Arts Dance Program Friday as a part of "Experience Stephens" weekend.

The girls arrived early Friday morning, sporting leotards and hair slicked back into tight buns. Most of the auditioners came accompanied by their parents. Each girl was given a number and a few minutes to stretch and practice. Carol Estey, chair of the Dance Department, Deborah Carr, choreographer and teacher of modern dance, and Elizabeth Hartwell, ballet teacher, ran the audition. The tryout lasted about two hours.

The B.F.A. Dance Program offers several opportunities for students to obtain professional, individually focused training in various dance forms. The company will hold their Annual Spring Concert in March, featuring classic ballet, modern dance, jazz, and world dance selections. One of the performances is choreographed by Brandi Coleman, associate artistic director and principal performer with Jump Rhythm Jazz Project, a Chicago-based dance theatre company. In this selection, dancers transform their bodies into visual percussive instruments, accentuating the swinging beat of contemporary rhythmic jazz.

The Stephens College Annual Dance Company Spring Concert will be on March 9th and 10th at 7:30 p.m., March 11th at 2:00 p.m, and March 16th and 17th at 7:30 at Macklanburg Playhouse. Tickets cost $16 for general admission, and $8 for students and seniors. For more information, visit the Stephens College Box Office website, or call the box office at 573-876-7199.