Prospects dimming for LGBT rights in Missouri this session

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Efforts by some Missouri legislators to make such discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation against the law are dimming as the session nears a close.

The Kansas City Star reported the Missouri House Judiciary Committee debated Tuesday adding sexual orientation and gender identity as protected statuses under the Missouri Human Rights Act.

The legislation is called the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act.

With the legislation still stuck in committee, Rep. Kevin Engler wants to make a last-ditch effort to pass LGBT protections by adding them to a separate bill dealing with employment discrimination law.

The bill would raise the burden of proof for plaintiffs wishing to sue employers for discrimination.