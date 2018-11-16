Prostitution Case Dropped Against Missouri Principal

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former northwest Missouri high school principal will not be prosecuted on charges of patronizing prostitution.

The Kansas City prosecutor's office says it is dismissing the case against Pat Martin, former principal at Platte County High School.

KSHB-TV reported Wednesday that the prosecutor's office would not say why the case was dismissed.

Martin was given a misdemeanor citation after he was arrested on Sept. 26.

Police alleged Martin agreed to pay a woman he met at a hotel for sex acts. The woman was a Kansas City police detective. The meeting was arranged through an Internet ad soliciting a date.

Martin resigned from the high school on Oct. 1.