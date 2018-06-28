Prostitution Promotion Case Sentencing

Forty-four-year-old Candice Smith of Blue Springs worked for the Department of Health and Human Services. She pleaded guilty in July to unauthorized computer intrusion and was sentenced on Wednesday in US District Court in Kansas City. Her probation includes four months of home detention. As part of her plea, Smith admitted making illegal inquiries into the Lexis-Nexis database available through her federal job. Authorities said she used information from the database to help her avoid arrest and prosecution for prostitution.