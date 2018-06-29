Prostitution Ring Uncovered

Neighbors say they couldn't believe that the sauna turned out to be a front for prostitution. "We just always joked about it as we drove by," said neighbor John Reynolds. "Kinda know what those things are."

Last night police arrested Soung Auk Kim and Myeon Ok Kim for prostitution. Police also arrested Ok Hee Kim and Semsettin Gogebakan for promoting prostitution in the second degree.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says they keep a running file on suspicious places. They have been obtaining information on the sauna for several months.

"[Deputies] had a search warrant that alleged prostitution, promotion of prostitution was happening at the V.I.P. Sauna on Highway 763," explained Scott Ewing of the Boone County Sheriff's Department. "When they got there, they found evidence that it was actually going on. Some of the things that they recovered were hundreds of condoms in bulk packages, large quantity of U.S. currency, and documents and records indicating the illegal nature of the business."

The main investigator couldn't go on camera because he's undercover, but told KOMU there were three rooms with massage tables and actual beds. He said patrons would pay $60 for an hour long massage at the door. But once inside the private room, police say patrons could negotiate for oral sex and sexual intercourse for about $100 extra.

No one answered the door at the sauna Sunday. All four of those arrested are out of jail on bond. The two arrested for promoting prostitution had bonds set at $4,500 . The two arrested for actual prostitution got out on $500 bonds.

Police say they didn't actually shutdown the sauna, but from the looks of things it won't be open for business any time soon.