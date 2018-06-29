Prostitution Suspect in St. Louis Suburb

SHREWSBURY, Mo - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Shrewsbury say a woman was operating a prostitution ring in a middle class neighborhood. KMOX Radio reports that charges are pending against the woman following a sting operation.

Shrewsbury Police Lt. Brian Catlett says the woman rented a home and was luring customers over the Internet. Neighbors noticed all the traffic and called police. Police say a man suspected of promoting prostitution is also expected to be charged.