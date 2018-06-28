Protect Your Feet at the Airport

With winter on the way, travelers are still flying footloose. "I have to take my shoes off, so I just do it." But it's a practice that makes many toes curl. Nats "That's kind of disgusting isn't it?" "It is nasty." Even a doctor doesn't mince words. "It's disgusting." That's because we're not just talking about a little dirt on the floor. "We are talking about warts -- plantar's warts. We're talking about athlete's foot. We're talking about nail fungusl," said podiatrist dr. Dana Giacolone . "Here at DFW (Dallas Fort Worth International airport), they'll give you a pair of disposable foot covers. But so far, we haven't seen any takers." Flip flop wearers usually go naked, often spreading a nasty surprise no one wants to think about."I try not to." "oh, it's highly likely." But the solution is simple. "You won't pick up anything as long as you have something covering your feet." Mom always told you to wear clean underwear. Now there's something else you should add to the list. "I wear socks all the time." Here's one more suggestion from airport security: If you don't want to use the disposable foot covers, carry a pair of ankle socks with you.