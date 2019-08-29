Protecting Missouri Students

The MSBA teamed up with the Department of Public Safety to hold a live web cast Thursday. A panel spoke to people across the nation about how to keep kids safe. Viewers could submit questions, and in the first few minutes, the panel already had more than 100 to answer. The panel included local school, government and law enforcement officials, who all say school safety is a top priority.

"The responsibility of schools is certainly important but there is no single responsibility that is more important in the minds of parents than the provision of safety for the children who attend schools," Joel Denney with the Missouri School Board Association said.

The MSBA says it understands parents' fears right now. That's why it's taking action to keep everyone informed on how to be safe. Most people watching the web cast were from Missouri, but the program went live nationwide.