Protecting Seniors from Scams

Attorney General Jay Nixon has taken the first steps in the junk mail crackdown, called Senior Sting 2006.

"Seniors are especially prone to be targeted because they are ones the scam artists just push at, that's what they do," said Jay Nixon..

In May, 300 seniors collected mail they thought were scams. Volunteers sorted it into 15 categories for Nixon's office to use as evidence to prosecute scam artists.

One volunteer, Roseanna Morris, received about 30 questionable pieces and, although she didn't fall for any scams, they still hit close to home.

"When my mother was alive, she received several things from Heritage House and other organizations," said Morris. "If she would pay $10 for a doll, she would think that's what it would cost, but in reality it was $10 a month for 4 years."

Another mail-sorting volunteer, Janet Hofstetter, added, "I'm really glad they're doing this. I have a 90-year-old father who's beginning to have some issues with his mail and understanding it."

The Attorney General's Office will finish sorting mail this month, then go after specific scam artists in July and August.