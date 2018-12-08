Protest for defunding Planned Parenthood

COLUMBIA - Local groups against abortion rights protested today outside of Planned Parenthood in Columbia calling for the defunding of its services. A counter protest took place across the street.

Campaign director at 40 Days for Life Columbia, Kathy Forck, helped organize the protest.

"Our purpose first of all is to pray for the end of abortion and then we are also encouraging citizens to push for the defunding of Planned Parenthood," Forck said.

Forck said they're goal is to redirect funds to healthcare providers that don't perform abortions.

Across the street, supporters of abortion rights had a counter argument. Former registered nurse, Marcia Flesner, said the opposition prevents access to family planning.

"Women and families have to make decisions about family planning that don't need the interference of outsiders," Flesner said. "People want to come here and get access to things like birth control and that's entirely their right."

Flesner thinks this is a family issue that needs to be handled between the provider and the individual seeking services.

"I just believe that healthcare decisions should be made by individuals and not have the rules that the opposition wants thrown in their way," Flesner said.