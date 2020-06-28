Protest in Auxvasse calling for chief of police resignation

1 day 16 hours 24 minutes ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 7:15:00 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News
By: Annabel Thorpe, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

AUXVASSE – Around 30 people protested in Auxvasse Friday night, calling for the resignation of Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer. They are speaking out after the police chief was reinstated following an internal investigation of his social media.

Aleigha Turner, a resident of Auxvasse, organized the nonviolent protest at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

“It’s a good way to show our community we are going to stick together and stick through this,” Turner said. “We are pointing out these wrongs, and they’re going to be brought to light. And everyone should know about them.” 

According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, Suedmeyer was placed on administrative leave on June 11 after a citizen complained about posts on Suedmeyer’s personal Facebook page that were made from late May into early June. 

Turner provided screenshots of the posts to KOMU 8 News. They included comments about protesters standing in the roadway blocking traffic, saying “you deserve to be run over. That will help clean up the gene pool” and “I certainly won’t stop for them – though if they insist – I’ll identify myself – they can back down or get shot.”

Mayor Tom Henage and the Board of Aldermen investigated the complaint about the posts. Alderperson Danielle Huddleston and Ashley Stieinbeck voted against reinstatement. Aldermen Bret Barnes and Gary Westerman voted for reinstatement. Mayor Henage swung the vote in favor of reinstatement. 

As of June 12, Suedmeyer was reinstated as police chief with a “verbal warning,” according to a statement from the City of Auxvasse.

People gathered outside the elementary school in Auxvasse and marched to the court house speaking out against this decision. 

“These comments from anyone in the community—let alone a chief—are very disturbing and very shocking for anyone to hear,” Turner said.

Suedmeyer did not work the protest. Other law enforcement blocked off streets to protect those marching and those counter-protesting. 

When the protest finished its march at the court house, there were about 20 people lining the building across from the court house, yelling "save our chief." The protest, however, remained non-violent. 

Turner hoped the protest would pressure Suedmeyer to resign or be fired.

“I want him to resign immediately,” she said. “I want to get the word out about voting out the wrong people on the wrong side of history.”

Other protesters, like April DeTienne, just wanted a response. 

“Be a man of integrity like the position that you hold says that you are and say ‘I’m human. I made a mistake. I’m here to make the change,’” DeTienne said. “And I will be happy with that. Will that change everything? No. But it would help support the fact that change needs to be made.” 

DeTienne said she spoke at the protest because she had no reason to fear counter-protesters as a white woman.

“Most of my friends that are of color have texted me or called me in the last day saying ‘I can’t come April because I’m afraid,’” she said. “And that is why I have to come. I don’t have the luxury of not coming because I do care about them.”

In planning the protest, Turner said she has faced threats and racist slurs—actions she’s never endured before in Auxvasse.

“I’ve never had a racial slur directed directly at me until I announced I was doing this protest,” Turner said. “That’s when it really started.”

KOMU 8 News reached out to Suedmeyer but was unable to contact him. Reporters also reached out to the mayor but were told he was out of town.

Despite some pushback she’s received from the community, Turner said this protest is the first step of many.

“I want to live in a world and I want to teach my son that his voice is important,” Turner said. “Everyone’s voice is important and teach him not to fear and to not live in fear based on doing the right thing, no matter the repercussions of it.”  

Turner is in talks with Jefferson City’s NAACP chapter.

More News

Grid
List

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 9:54:49 AM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw spent his Saturday on his back porch, sifting through static, looking to intercept... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 7:31:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:14:02 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights thanks to the MU Raptor Rehabilitation Project. On Saturday, the... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive devices at two different houses in Jefferson City early Friday morning. 46-year-old Iasha... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall
Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a large fight at Capital Mall on Friday night. ... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:19:56 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday
Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday
MEXICO - A home invasion that left one man dead leaves neighbors, friends and family of the victim with questions... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise
Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise
COLUMBIA - Since Boone County moved into the next step of re-opening on Tuesday, the county has seen an increase... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Saturday morning. According to a tweet... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 11:29:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building
Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and a third person was critically inured when a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Three cases no longer "active" in Boone County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Three cases no longer "active" in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

One dead after intruder enters house
One dead after intruder enters house
MEXICO - One man is dead after an intruder broke into his home early Saturday morning. Mexico Public Safety... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 9:14:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

US reports highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day
US reports highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day
(CNN) -- The number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day hit a new high on Friday after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 11:22:31 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News

Almost 250 south Columbia residents under precautionary boil advisory
Almost 250 south Columbia residents under precautionary boil advisory
COLUMBIA - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for 248 City of Columbia water customers. The advisory is... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 10:24:00 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News

City police and fire remind citizens about fireworks ban
City police and fire remind citizens about fireworks ban
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Columbia police and fire officials Friday evening reminded residents of the ban on fireworks, after police... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 9:28:14 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News

CPS responds to potential removal of school resource officers
CPS responds to potential removal of school resource officers
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 on Friday that the district only found out about... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 9:25:00 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man died in Thursday night crash
Jefferson City man died in Thursday night crash
MORGAN COUNTY - A Jefferson City man died in a crash on Thursday night. 30-year-old Corey Bax was driving... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 9:21:40 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News

Income tax help resumes at Columbia Public Library
Income tax help resumes at Columbia Public Library
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Free income tax help is available again at the Columbia Public Library. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 8:36:56 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 86°
1pm 88°
2pm 89°
3pm 90°