Protest Letter Brings Halt to Birds Point Repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Repairs to the Birds Point levee are being temporarily halted after someone sent a protest letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The corps says it received the letter a week ago protesting the contract to reconstruct the southeast Missouri levee, which was intentionally breached last year.

The agency awarded three companies $20 million in contracts last month to repair the levee. Work now must be stopped until the corps reviews the protest and issues a decision.

The corps used explosives to blow the levee last spring in part to keep neighboring Cairo from flooding. The tactic lowered the water level on the Mississippi River but inundated 130,000 acres of farmland. Several dozen homes were also flooded.