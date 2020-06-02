Protesters block off Broadway and Providence early Monday morning

COLUMBIA - Protesters blocked off the intersection of Broadway and Providence late Sunday night in protest of George Floyd's death.

"I could be asleep right now, but no," Protestor Aaron Basden said. "This is justice for George, man, because it just hurts."

KOMU reporters on the scene saw people sitting in cars, standing in the street and holding signs. Protesters were using their cars as well as construction cones to block off the intersection.

KOMU reporters spotted over 100 protesters in the area.

"I hate that it takes for somebody to die for men to recognize this," Basden said. "Like, why’d he have to die for people to recognize us and for people to see that Black lives matter?"

One incident occurred when a man threw a flaming glass bottle into the intersection. The glass was cleaned up by fellow protestors. But overall, the protest was very peaceful.

"This is like a cry for help," Protestor Daveon said. "It’s a cry for help. Listen to us. We didn’t have a voice back then. Let us have a voice now."

The protestors were out until around 4 a.m. Police then began clearing up the intersection. As of 4:30 a.m., the intersection is cleared and operating as usual.

This comes the same day of two other protests, one in Columbia, one in Boonville.