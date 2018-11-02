Protesters end encampment at St. Louis University

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University says an encampment set up by people protesting police shootings has been removed.

The private Jesuit school said in a news release that intense outreach led up to students and demonstrators "voluntarily and permanently" taking down the encampment Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of protesters first arrived early Monday, several hours after an interfaith rally at the school's Chaifetz (SHAY-fetz) Arena. The event was part of the four-day Ferguson October demonstrations to protest the early August shooting in Ferguson of 18-year-old Michael Brown and other killings of young black men by white officers.

A small group set up tents and remained next to a campus clock tower.

University president Fred P. Pestello said in the release that the school will "move to more formal and institutionalized conversations about race."