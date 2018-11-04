Protesters in Kansas City seek more pay for low-wage workers

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in Kansas City, Missouri, call for higher pay and better treatment during a Labor Day rally.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 300 protesters turned out Monday for a "Fight for $15" rally. Many of the protesters were scheduled to work but were striking for the holiday, waving American flags and carrying placards reading, "Unionize," ''Rigged Economy" and "Broken Politics."

It was among several Labor Day rallies across the country.

Kansas City voters overwhelmingly approved a measure last month raising the city's minimum wage to $10 an hour. It was essentially a symbolic vote because of a new Missouri law effective Aug. 28 that blocks local government from enacting a minimum wage above the state's wage of $7.70.