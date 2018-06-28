Protesters mass outside Obama appearance

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - About 300 people stood outside the theater where President Obama spoke in Kansas City, Missouri.

Protesters and supporters mingled Wednesday outside the Uptown Theater, monitored by nearby police.

Protesters carried several signs, some of which read "Arrest Obama," and "Obama, Israel is a democracy? Define democracy."

There were a few arguments among the protesters, whose chants included "liberate Palestine."

Among the protesters was John Brown, a 41-year-old autoworker from Kansas City, Missouri, who said he hasn't had a raise in 13 years and is looking forward to Obama leaving office.

Sharon Donahue, a 52-year-old Kansas City resident, carried an album of magazine photos she keeps of Obama and his family and says she feels Obama "stands up for a lot of good things."