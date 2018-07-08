Protesters rally for 2nd night after shooting near Ferguson

BERKELEY (AP) - Demonstrators have taken to the streets for a second night after a white police officer in Berkeley, Missouri, killed a black 18-year-old who police said pointed a gun at him.

Dozens of protesters held a vigil Wednesday night at the gas station in the St. Louis suburb where Antonio Martin was shot the night before. Then they marched to Interstate 170, at times blocking traffic, before returning to the station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports about 75 people staged a peaceful protest outside of a church early Christmas morning. Police in riot gear were present.

The actions were calmer than a night before, when about 300 people gathered at the gas station, throwing rocks and bricks in a scene reminiscent of the sometimes-violent protests that followed the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson.