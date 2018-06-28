Protesters return to St. Louis federal courthouse

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of nearly 100 protesters returned to the federal courthouse in St. Louis to press for increased oversight of local police departments by the U.S. Justice Department.

Beneath a steady rain Friday, the demonstrators sang funeral hymns while mourning Michael Brown, Vonderrit Myers Jr., Kajieme Powell and others shot to death recently by police in the city and St. Louis County.

Several protest leaders entered the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse with a symbolic casket as well as letters addressed to a federal civil rights official. Their demands include mandatory appointment of special prosecutors in police shootings.

On Wednesday, police arrested five protesters as participants attempted to prevent federal workers from leaving the downtown courthouse, which has been the site of several demonstrations since Michael Brown's death in Ferguson.