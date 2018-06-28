Protesters Say They May Halt Bridge Work

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group that is seeking more construction jobs for minority workers is threatening to shut down work on the new Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis on Monday.

KMOX Radio (http://cbsloc.al/oJh6KP ) reports that the Metro East Black Contractors Organization plans to meet Friday with the director of the Illinois Department of Transportation. If results of the meeting are not satisfactory, Dr. William Mason of the contractors group says protesters will shut down work on the new bridge. Mason declined to discuss specific details.

Mason says black workers have enrolled in training programs to learn various construction-related tasks, but are not getting hired for work on the bridge.