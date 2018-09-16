Protesters storm Ferguson convenience store

FERGUSON (AP) - Police and about 200 protesters clashed again in Ferguson after another tense day in the St. Louis suburb. Police say mostly peaceful protests Friday night turned violent around midnight when some of the protesters stormed into the convenience store that Michael Brown was accused of robbing before he was shot to death by police. Other protesters yelled at the aggressors to stop what they were doing, and about a dozen people eventually helped protect the convenience store.

State police say some people threw objects at police and one officer was hurt, but no arrests were made. Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson says police used one canister of tear gas.