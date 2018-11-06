Protesting Stem Cell Ballot Proposal

In Columbia, the pro-stem cell group, "I Am," handed out flyers and stickers at the University of Missouri.

"There are so many of us who are personally affected by diseases that can be cured by stem cell research, it gives us the passion to continue with this," explained the group's founder, Laura Mettitt. "I'm looking for a cure. I have rheumatoid arthritis and, while I've been very blessed and it's under control, there are a lot of other Americans, my peers with chronic illnesses, who have their lives' hope hinging on progressive stem cell research."