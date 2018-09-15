Protestors Arrested at Carnahan's Office

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Seven war protesters are in jail tonight after conducting a sit-in at Representative Russ Carnahan's office. The protesters refused to leave the office unless the Democratic congressman promised to vote against any additional funding for the war in Iraq. Brentwood Police Chief Rick Knight says the demonstrators were arrested for trespassing when Carnahan's office closed at 5 p.m. Knight says two protesters laid down and were charged with resisting arrest. A spokesman for the demonstrators say they plan to conduct more sit-ins at local political offices.