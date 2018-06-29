Protestors Rally on Mid-Wife Laws

Tabitha Hall gave birth to her children in her Oregon home. Helping someone do the same thing in Missouri is illegal.

"We feel like it's ridiculous that it's not really an option, not even discussed out here"

In Missouri only certified nurse-midwives are allowed to deliver babies at home. There's only a few in the whole state, and Missouri is the only state where being a mid-wife can be a felony. Sunday, protestors voiced their disagreement in a rally in Columbia.

The protesters want to legalize midwifery, and doctors at the rally, like Elizabeth Allenman M.D., say the Missouri law is ridiculous.

"There's no scientific evidence that there is any advantage to having a baby in the hospital, with a physician, as long as you're a healthy woman expecting a healthy baby."

Mothers who have given births at home think the benefits of having a midwife go beyond increased comfort. Now they will take their fight to the state capital for the second year in a row.

The protestors are supporting a proposed law in the new legislative session. The law would still require training for a midwife to be certified. But it would loosen the rules a little bit, making more midwives available. And, it would take midwifery off the list of official medical practices.