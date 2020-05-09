Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'

COLUMBIA - Dozens of protestors rallied outside of Columbia City Hall on Thursday saying "enough is enough," demanding the city and county reopen entirely.

The protestors joined in chants, songs and cheers against the city's order. They said it is time for the city to reopen and time for businesses and workers to quit struggling.

"It's time to get back to work, because people are still waiting to get back to work," protestor Linda Doles said.

She said she has been trying to support local business owners during this time.

Other protestors said people are struggling financially, and the city needs to open up entirely so people can get back to where they were before.

"Let’s open up the city," one protestor, Justin, who would not provide his last name, said. "We’ve all got bills to pay. All of us do."

The protestors also said the city's order violates their freedom and constitutional rights. They added that it is an issue that goes beyond just the city and county.

“Nationwide, we are seeing our constitutional rights being infringed upon,” Justin said.

Many protestors said health and safety are still a priority, but they do not want to see the economy continue to struggle.

“We don’t want to be sick as a nation," Doles said. "But we also don't want to be sick economically. And economically we’re close to a bad place.”

Many protestors said at this point it should be up to personal health and safety precautions, not government regulation.





