Protests challenge MU's stance on racial injustice, Jefferson statue

COLUMBIA- Demonstrators gathered on the University of Missouri campus Friday afternoon to protest Mizzou's record on racial equality and inclusion efforts of students of color.

Friday's protest was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. At approximately 1:30 p.m., demonstrators entered Jesse Hall and congregated on various floors of the central atrium.

Chants echoed through the building, many calling for justice for Black students and the removal of the statue of Thomas Jefferson statue in the Francis Quadrangle.

At around 1:55 p.m., protest speakers told demonstrators, “Administration wants to have a discussion with us.”

Students met with MU Vice Provost Bill Stackman during the protest. It is unclear whether the student protest will lead to repercussions.

Around 2:30 p.m., Stackman and protest organizers began speaking in front of the demonstrators.

The organizer tried to get Stackman to publicly condemn racism. She asked the demonstrators, “How many Black students have experienced racism on this campus? How many white students have gotten in trouble for racism on this campus?”

The demonstration was organized by a group called Mizzou 600, whose Twitter page was created earlier this week.

The group took issue with the University's handling of the Jefferson statue and grave marker on campus, stating, "Thomas Jefferson owned 600+ enslaved people and still is more protected than us." The page's description reads, "600 + hours of disruption until Mizzou shows us that #BlackStudentsMatter."

A thread of the timeline here:

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Demostrators have gone inside Jesse Hall to protest racial injustices. Students are chanting “Say her name, Sally Hemings!” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iouBzmaHuU — Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) October 2, 2020

[Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said Stackman nor MUPD would be issuing repercussions. It is unknown if protestors will face repercussions.]