Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
COLUMBIA - Police brutality protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night.
Over 150 protesters made their way down Providence toward Broadway.
Police have blocked off traffic in the surrounding area.
The protest has been peaceful, with protesters holding signs and chanting.
