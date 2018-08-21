Providence Road Improvement Project's next phase to begin

COLUMBIA – The next phase of the Providence Road Improvement Project will close the access from Providence to Burnam Road from June 26 to Aug. 13.

According to a press release from the city, the project will add new traffic signals, turn lanes, a sidewalk, and signalized pedestrian crosswalks.

“The goals for the project include improving Providence Road through-traffic movement and improving access for the Grasslands Neighborhood and the University of Missouri. The work is being completed in phases to reduce traffic congestion,” the press release says.

The first phase began with closing access from Providence to Turner Avenue, Kentucky Boulevard and University Heights. Turner was originally scheduled to reopen by June 15, but is now scheduled to reopen on June 23. Kentucky Boulevard and University Heights are still on schedule to open by June 30.

The project began on May 15 and is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2017.