Providence Road Improvement Project Seeks Public Input

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Providence Road improvement project. Staff members from the department will be in attendance to answer questions and present ten plan alternatives.

On November 19, the Columbia City Council approved plans for the first phase of a two-phase plan to improve traffic flow on Providence Rd.

Public Information Specialist Steven Sapp said the city sent invitations for the meeting to Columbia residents. Sapp said the meeting is open to the public.

At the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the plan and fill out comment forms.

The same comment forms will be available on the department's website Thursday afternoon.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.