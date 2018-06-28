Providence road improvements come to an end

COLUMBIA- The Providence Road Improvement Project finishes construction after almost six months of work.

Columbia Public Works Information Officer Barry Dalton said the project's main goal is to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians, and non-motorized transportation users.

Dalton said the project has been in the works for close to a decade and is needed now as campus housing keeps increasing.

"Student housing on one side has increased over the years. You have a lot of people needing to get over to the university. Those improvements have been coming for about 10 years and they are greatly needed," Dalton said. "They are they to help increase traffic flow, traffic capacity and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.”

According to the Columbia Public Works' website, the project improvements include:

New Traffic Signals: Installation of traffic signals along Providence Road at the intersection with Burnam Road and at the intersection with Turner Avenue.

Dalton said the improvements to Providence Road have been part of the public improvement project for a long time and has come a long way since the first planners identified issues that needed to be addressed.

"It is just a long process when you involve the public, but we think that is essential to any public improvement," Dalton said.