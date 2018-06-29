Proxy groups weigh in on H&R Block fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Three more investor advisory groups are supporting a campaign to gain three seats on the board of H&R Block. Breeden Capital Management owns nearly two percent of the stock of the Kansas City-based tax preparer. The Connecticut-based investment fun has nominated three candidates for Block's board of directors. Now, three other advisers -- Egan Jones, Proxy Governance and Taft-Hartley Advisory Services -- are asking shareholders to support Breeden's nominees. The election is scheduled for September 6th. The firms say Block's management hurt shareholder returns by moving into mortgage lending and other businesses, and allowing its core tax-preparation business to flounder. Block declined to comment on the firms' decision.