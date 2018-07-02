PSC Debates Electric Rates

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - The staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission is expected to recommend AmerenUE cut its electric rates by up to $168 million a year, although the St. Louis-based utility wants to raise rates by $361 million. The staff could make its recommendation as soon as Friday. Ameren, which has 1.2 million customers in Missouri, said the increase would make up for its $2.6 billion investment in infrastructure over the past three years. In Illinois, 1.2 million customers of three Ameren subsidiaries will see rate increases ranging from 40-55 percent starting next Monday. Those rates were frozen for a decade.