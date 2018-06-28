PSC OKs Electric Rate Hikes

JEFFERSON CITY - Electric customers in western Missouri will see rate increases of about 10 percent next month, after the Missouri Public Service Commission voted Thursday for a $50 million increase for Kansas City Power and Light. Higher rates take effect Jan. 1, although the commission hasn't calculated what that means in dollars for the average customer. The commission said this will be KCPL's first rate increase since May 1988. It was also the first rate case since the commission approved a KCPL plan for a coal-fired power plant, environmental upgrades to other plants, wind generation and energy conservation programs. KCPL has about 267,000 customers in 13 western Missouri counties. The commission also approved a five percent rate increase for Empire District Electric, which serves nearly 137,000 customers in southwest Missouri.