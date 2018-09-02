Psych Exam Dropped for Mom of Child in Closet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Documents show the mother of a Kansas City child found locked in a closet had been ordered to undergo a psychological exam years before, but a family court commissioner canceled the exam without explanation.

The then-10-year-old girl weighed only 32 pounds when she was found in the closet in June 2012. She told authorities she wasn't allowed to eat some days and hadn't been to school since kindergarten. The child's mother has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, child endangerment and first-degree assault. The Kansas City Star reports the child's mother told investigators voices had been telling her to do bad things to the child since 2007.

When a psychological exam was scheduled for the mother in 2006, the commissioner canceled the exam and ordered her to therapy instead.