Psychiatrist testifies in Catholic Diocese suit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A psychiatrist has testified in the seventh day of a trial involving a lawsuit against the Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Diocese.

A former altar boy says he was sexually abused by a priest, now dead, when he was a student in the 1980s. He filed the suit in 2011 against the diocese, claiming it was told about the priest being a danger to children but failed to prevent the abuse.

The Associated Press doesn't typically name people who say they're victims of sexual abuse.

The diocese says there's no credible evidence to prove the man's allegations and argues that claims of his repressed memories are invalid.

The Kansas City Star reported a California psychiatrist explained to jurors how repressed memory works. He says it's a term that refers to someone forgetting a past traumatic event for an extended period of time.