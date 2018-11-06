Public Assistance Approved for Flooded Counties

JEFFERSON CITY - President Barack Obama approved public assistance for 18 Missouri counties after severe storms caused flooding in August.

The president approved a request from Gov. Jay Nixon for a major disaster declaration for Missouri. Local governments and nonprofit agencies are now allowed to seek assistance for response and recovery expenses associated with the severe weather and flooding from Aug. 2 to Aug.14 throughout southern Missouri.

The counties in the federal disaster declaration are: Barry, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Laclede, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Osage, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.

However, most of the counties are still under review for individual assistance. The counties still being assessed are: Barry, Camden, Dallas, Dent, Gasconade, Laclede, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Osage, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Taney, Texas and Webster counties.

"This strong system of widespread and deadly flooding caused an estimated $18 million in emergency response costs and damage to roads, low water crossings and other infrastructure," Gov. Nixon said. "This declaration will help these communities recover and rebuild."

Gov. Nixon declared a state of emergency in Missouri on Aug. 6, in response to the continuing flooding hazards, and on Aug. 7 ordered the deployment of Missouri National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to assist local authorities in protecting lives and property.