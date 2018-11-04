Public Awareness Of "Superbug"

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The State Health Department is stepping up its public awareness efforts about the staph "superbug." The germ is resistant to some antibiotics. It has been in the national spotlight following the death of a Virginia teenager and a government report estimating the infection kills about 19,000 Americans a year. Several Missouri schools have reported recent cases of students sickened by the infection. Governor Blunt says the health department is sending out information to schools, child care centers and communities about how to prevent against getting the staph infections. Regular hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting are at the top of the list.