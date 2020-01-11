Public forum for medical marijuana vaping issues

JEFFERSON CITY - The state take is taking steps to develop its regulations on medical marijuana vaping products.

The Department of Health and Senior Services will host a public forum from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Governor Office Building to receive input on how the Medical Marijuana Program should regulate medical marijuana vaping products.

"It gives us an opportunity as a department to learn from people with expertise in areas or broad areas of endeavors and that always makes us better," Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said.

Williams says the department wants to have good regulations to make sure there are no harmful substances added to the medical marijuana. He foresees the program to become very robust overtime with certificates continuing to increase. Ultimately, he says, the main goal is to get medical marijuana in the hands patients that physicians think would benefit from it.

"Missouri's rapidly become a thought leader nationwide in the proper way to regulate medical marijuana and we think the key to that has been to listen," Williams said. "To listen to stakeholders, to listen to people who have concerns, to learn from other people's expertise."