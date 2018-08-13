Public gets second chance to weigh in on education standards

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The public is getting a second chance to weigh in on an effort to review Missouri's educational standards.

The meeting is planned for Monday in the State Board of Education meeting room in Jefferson City. Lawmakers last session passed a bill to take another look at the national Common Core standards.

The law gives the public three chances to comment on the work of several task forces. The groups have until October 2015 to make a recommendation to the State Board of Education. They can either suggest keeping the Common Core standards or ditching them for new goals.

There has been strong resistance to the Common Core standards, particularly from conservatives. Opponents claim there was federal overreach in their development. Backers said the new standards are more rigorous.