Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats

1 day 1 hour 27 minutes ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:54:52 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

ASSOCIATED PRESS —Emily Brown was stretched thin.

As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts were rising.

She was already at odds with county commissioners, who were pushing to loosen public health restrictions in late May, against her advice. She had previously clashed with them over data releases and control and had haggled over a variance regarding reopening businesses.

But she reasoned that standing up for public health principles was worth it, even if she risked losing the job that allowed her to live close to her hometown and help her parents with their farm.

Then came the Facebook post: a photo of her and other health officials with comments about their weight and references to “armed citizens” and “bodies swinging from trees.”

The commissioners had asked her to meet with them the next day. She intended to ask them for more support. Instead, she was fired.

“They finally were tired of me not going along the line they wanted me to go along,” she said.

In the battle against COVID-19, public health workers spread across states, cities and small towns make up an invisible army on the front lines.?But that army, which has suffered neglect for decades, is under assault when it’s needed most.

Officials who usually work behind the scenes managing tasks like immunizations and water quality inspections have found themselves center stage. Elected officials and members of the public who are frustrated with the lockdowns and safety restrictions have at times turned public health workers into politicized punching bags, battering them with countless angry calls and even physical threats.

On Thursday, Ohio’s state health director, who had armed protesters come to her house, resigned. The health officer for Orange County, California, quit Monday after weeks of criticism and personal threats from residents and other public officials over an order requiring face coverings in public.

As the pressure and scrutiny rise, many more health officials have chosen to leave or have been pushed out of their jobs. A review by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press finds at least 27 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 13 states.

From North Caolina to California, they have left their posts because of a mix of backlash and stressful, nonstop work, all while dealing with chronic staffing and funding shortages.

Some health officials have not been up to the job during the biggest health crisis in a century. Others previously had plans to leave or cited their own health issues.

But Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said the majority of what she calls an?“alarming” exodus resulted from increasing pressure as states reopen. Three of those 27 were members of her board and well known in the public health community — Rio Grande County’s Brown; Detroit’s senior public health adviser, Dr. Kanzoni Asabigi; and the head of North Carolina’s Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services, Chris Dobbins.

Asabigi’s sudden retirement, considering his stature in the public health community, shocked Freeman. She also was upset to hear about the departure of Dobbins, who was chosen as health director of the year for North Carolina in 2017. Asabigi and Dobbins did not reply to requests for comment.

“They just don’t leave like that,” Freeman said.

Public health officials are “really getting tired of the ongoing pressures and the blame game,” Freeman said. She warned that more departures could be expected in the coming days and weeks as political pressure trickles down from the federal to the state to the local level.

From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, federal public health officials have complained of being sidelined or politicized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been marginalized; a government whistleblower said he faced retaliation because he opposed a White House directive to allow widespread access to the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.

In Hawaii, Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard called on the governor to fire his top public health officials, saying she believed they were too slow on testing, contact tracing and travel restrictions. In Wisconsin, several Republican lawmakers have repeatedly demanded that the state’s health services secretary resign, and the state’s conservative Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that she had exceeded her authority by extending a stay-at-home order.

With the increased public scrutiny, security details — like those seen on a federal level for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert — have been assigned to top state health officials, including Georgia’s Dr. Kathleen Toomey after she was threatened. Ohio’s Dr. Amy Acton, who also had a security detail assigned after armed protesters showed up at her home, resigned Thursday.

In Orange County, in late May, nearly 100 people attended a county supervisors meeting, waiting hours to speak against an order requiring face coverings. One person suggested that the order might make it necessary to invoke Second Amendment rights to bear arms, while another read aloud the home address of the order’s author, the county’s chief health officer, Dr. Nichole Quick, as well as the name of her boyfriend.

Quick, attending by phone, left the meeting. In a statement, the sheriff’s office later said Quick had expressed concern for her safety following “several threatening statements both in public comment and online.” She was given personal protection by the sheriff.

But Monday, after yet another public meeting that included criticism from members of the board of supervisors, Quick resigned. She could not be reached for comment. Earlier, the county’s deputy director of public health services, David Souleles, retired abruptly.

An official in another California county also has been given a security detail, said Kat DeBurgh, the executive director of the Health Officers Association of California, declining to name the county or official because the threats have not been made public.

Many local health leaders, accustomed to relative anonymity as they work to protect the public’s health, have been shocked by the growing threats, said Theresa Anselmo, the executive director of the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials.

After polling local health directors across the state at a meeting last month, Anselmo found about 80% said they or their personal property had been threatened since the pandemic began. About 80% also said they’d encountered threats to pull funding from their department or other forms of political pressure.

To Anselmo, the ugly politics and threats are a result of the politicization of the pandemic from the start. So far in Colorado, six top local health officials have retired, resigned or been fired. A handful of state and local health department staff members have left as well, she said.

“It’s just appalling that in this country that spends as much as we do on health care that we’re facing these really difficult ethical dilemmas: Do I stay in my job and risk threats, or do I leave because it’s not worth it?” Anselmo asked.

In California, senior health officials from seven counties, including Quick and Souleles, have resigned or retired since March 15. Dr. Charity Dean, the second in command at the state Department of Public Health, submitted her resignation June 4. Burnout seems to be contributing to many of those decisions, DeBurgh said.

In addition to the harm to current officers, DeBurgh is worried about the impact these events will have on recruiting people into public health leadership.

“It’s disheartening to see people who disagree with the order go from attacking the order to attacking the officer to questioning their motivation, expertise and patriotism,” said DeBurgh. “That’s not something that should ever happen.”

Some of the online abuse has been going on for years, said Bill Snook, a spokesperson for the?health department in Kansas City, Missouri. He has seen instances in which people took a health inspector’s name and made a meme out of it, or said a health worker should be strung up or killed. He said opponents of vaccinations, known as anti-vaxxers, have called staffers “baby killers.”

The pandemic, though, has brought such behavior to another level.

In Ohio, the Delaware General Health District has had two lockdowns since the pandemic began — one after an angry individual came to the health department. Fortunately, the doors were locked, said Dustin Kent, program manager for the department’s residential services unit.

Angry calls over contact tracing continue to pour in, Kent said.

In Colorado, the Tri-County Health Department, which serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties near Denver, has also been getting hundreds of calls and emails from frustrated citizens, deputy director Jennifer Ludwig said.

Some have been angry their businesses could not open and blamed the health department for depriving them of their livelihood. Others were furious with neighbors who were not wearing masks outside. It’s a constant wave of “confusion and angst and anxiety and anger,” she said.

Then in April and May, rocks were thrown at one of their office’s windows — three separate times. The office was tagged with obscene graffiti. The department also received an email calling members of the department “tyrants,” adding “you’re about to start a hot-shooting ... civil war.” Health department workers decamped to another office.

Although the police determined there was no imminent threat, Ludwig stressed how proud she was of her staff, who weathered the pressure while working round-the-clock.

“It does wear on you, but at the same time, we know what we need to do to keep moving to keep our community safe,” she said. “Despite the complaints, the grievances, the threats, the vandalism — the staff have really excelled and stood up.”

The threats didn’t end there, however: Someone asked on the health department’s Facebook page how many people would like to know the home addresses of the Tri-County Health Department leadership. “You want to make this a war??? No problem,” the poster wrote.

Back in Colorado’s Rio Grande County, some members of the community have rallied in support of Brown with public comments and a letter to the editor of a local paper. Meanwhile, COVID-19 case counts have jumped from 14 to 49 as of Wednesday.

Brown is grappling with what she should do next: Dive back into another strenuous public health job in a pandemic or take a moment to recoup?

When she told her 6-year-old son she no longer had a job, he responded: “Good, now you can spend more time with us.”

———

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police arrest one in connection to May homicide on Quail Drive
Columbia police arrest one in connection to May homicide on Quail Drive
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested and charged a man with first degree murder and unlawful use of a... More >>
19 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:02:42 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Missouri Contemporary Ballet's "Couch Ballet" takes the final bow online
Missouri Contemporary Ballet's "Couch Ballet" takes the final bow online
COLUMBIA - The final performance of the Missouri Contemporary Ballet Spring season looks different this year because of COVID-19. ... More >>
24 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:58:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Columbia police arrest man threatening people with a nine inch blade Friday night
Columbia police arrest man threatening people with a nine inch blade Friday night
COLUMBIA - A man with a nine inch blade threatened crowds of people on Friday night around La Siesta. ... More >>
56 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 225 daily state increase in cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 225 daily state increase in cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:10:55 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

DEVELOPING: Brick thrown through Columbia post office window
DEVELOPING: Brick thrown through Columbia post office window
COLUMBIA - Post Office employees were picking up the pieces of a shattered window Saturday afternoon after employees say a... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 1:36:00 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in News

Self-care for parents during a pandemic
Self-care for parents during a pandemic
(CNN) -- Parents know the drill: Put on your own oxygen mask before helping your children put on theirs. ... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:07:13 PM CDT June 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Event venues plan for state reopening
Event venues plan for state reopening
PILOT GROVE -- Governor Mike Parson announced this week Missouri will be able to fully reopen on Tuesday with no... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 10:07:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Children join mid-Missouri protests
Children join mid-Missouri protests
COLUMBIA—Protests in Mid-Missouri have new voices and smaller feet joining the crowds as parents begin to take their children to... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 6:25:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Three charged in federal court for heroin distribution
Three charged in federal court for heroin distribution
COLUMBIA— Three Columbia men were charged in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 4:21:59 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County to offer community testing
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County to offer community testing
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Man arrested after hitting two cars, resisting arrest Friday morning
Man arrested after hitting two cars, resisting arrest Friday morning
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Morris McDonald, 34, of Columbia, early Friday morning after officers say he collided into two vehicles.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

MU alumnus gifts $1 million to College of Veterinary Medicine
MU alumnus gifts $1 million to College of Veterinary Medicine
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri alumnus gave a $1 million gift to the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats
Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats
ASSOCIATED PRESS —Emily Brown was stretched thin. As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:54:52 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson appoints Columbia attorney to 13th Judicial Circuit judge seat
Gov. Parson appoints Columbia attorney to 13th Judicial Circuit judge seat
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he appointed Columbia attorney Joshua Devine to be a judge with the 13th... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:50:17 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Airbnb business is booming at the Lake of the Ozarks
Airbnb business is booming at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Airbnb hosts at the Lake of the Ozarks are quickly getting booked out for months.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

MU will not remove statue of Thomas Jefferson from Francis Quadrangle
MU will not remove statue of Thomas Jefferson from Francis Quadrangle
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders announced they will not order the removal of a statue of Thomas Jefferson on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 11:30:59 AM CDT June 12, 2020 in News

Assisted living, care facilities closer to get guidance on reopening soon
Assisted living, care facilities closer to get guidance on reopening soon
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is officially set to reopen Tuesday, June 16, but nursing homes, care and assisted living facilities... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 Friday, June 12, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT June 12, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 87°
5pm 87°
6pm 86°
7pm 85°