Public Hearing Begins for Rob Sanders

COLUMBIA - A group of six community members, not employed by the city, is in charge of recommending whether former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders should get his job back.

Chief Ken Burton fired Sanders in 2011 for shoving a prisoner with what Burton deemed was excessive force.

Friday, Columbia's public advisory board heard arguments from both Sanders' and the city's attorneys.

Scott Jansen is representing Sanders and said Sanders simply used the police training he received to handle the situation.

Deputy attorney for the city, Cavanaugh Noce, said Sanders violated city ordinances with the amount of force he used.

The board heard from Lt. Krista Shouse-Jones who was head of internal affairs when Sanders was investigated. Shouse-Jones testified an internal affairs investigation did not find Sanders was in any violation of the CPD code of conduct. She said it was Chief Burton's decision to fire Sanders.

The board made up of two females and four males is tasked with forwarding a recommendation to Columbia city manager Mike Matthes. Matthes will have the final decision as to whether Sanders is to be reinstated.

