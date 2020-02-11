Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses

MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on his or her driver's license or nondriver's identification card.

Lawmakers met to discuss Rep. Ann Kelley's bill, HB 1334, at a public hearing. Rep. Adam Schnelting had proposed House Bill 1719, and is now partnering with Kelley on her bill.

In Schnelting's bill, the notion would include an "autism alert notation."

"It is strictly voluntary," Schnelting said. "If someone is autistic, if they were pulled over by a police officer, it lets the officer know there will be a communication problem."

Schnelting said he holds this close to him because he has a family member with autism.

"When they will be driving soon, this could be an issue for them," Schnelting said. "I hope this will never happen."

Mark Shingleton is a father of two boys who have autism. Shingleton said he is in favor of potential notations because he thinks it will allow a better understanding for the public.

"One of my kids is somewhat non-verbal," Shingleton said. "My other child has severe anxiety with his autism so he wouldn't know to to respond to situations."

The applicant must sign a waiver for the release of medical information and provide a sworn statement with the applicant's diagnosis from a physician or psychologist.

Parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. The markings will be available for posttraumatic stress disorder, diabetes, heart conditions, epilepsy, drug allergies, Alzheimers, and now autism.

Shingleton said the only drawback to the notation would be if they feel they are forced to identify.

"But since this is optional, it wouldn't be any different than wearing a medical bracelet," Shingleton said.