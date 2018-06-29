Public Hearing on Black Archives of Mid-America

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - Attorney General Jay Nixon will hold a public hearing Thursday in Kansas City on the Black Archives of Mid-America, one of the largest collections of black history and artifacts in the region. The archives, which was started more than 20 years ago, has been closed to the public for several months. In January, the archives was dissolved by the state as a nonprofit because it did not file an annual report in 2005. Executive Director Pamela Ross said she closed the archives because she ran out of money and had surgery, so she could not fill out the needed paperwork.