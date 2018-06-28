Public Hearing Regarding a New McDonald's Location

COLUMBIA - An empty lot located off of South Providence Road and Locust Street could be the new location for the seventh McDonald's in Columbia.

Attorney for TKG St. Peters Shopping Center, Nate Keller, put in a request for a uncovered surface off-street parking permit for the lot. This permit is the first step in constructing a new possible McDonald's.

The lot is located between Complete Custom Automotive and Lucky's Market and is in front of the Columbia Cemetery.

The lot is located within Columbia's C-2 zoning codes, which makes the location eligible for the parking permit.

The lot would have access to Columbia utilities and have two separate entrances. One of the entrances would be located at the intersection of Providence Road and Locust Street while the other entrance would be placed on the opposite side of the lot near Complete Custom Automotive.

Three recommendations have been given for the plan including a traffic impact study conducted by MoDOT and the city, construction of a new sidewalk along Providence Road in front of the lot and regulation on parking around the building.

A public hearing regarding the permit will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall.

For more information please visit the city meeting agenda and documents.