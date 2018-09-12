Public Hearing to be Held for Garth Avenue Sidewalk

COLUMBIA- A public hearing will be held tonight regarding a potential sidewalk on Garth Avenue.

As the plan stands today, the sidewalk would stretch almost 200 yards from Leslie Lane to Parkade Boulevard, be on Garth Avenue's east side, and be six feet wide.

Constructing a sidewalk on Garth Avenue had been named top priority in Columbia's 2007 sidewalk master plan.

Along with the sidewalk, two bulb-outs curb extensions will be created at the intersection of Garth and Phyllis Avenue to help traffic along Garth Avenue. There will also be a new crosswalk, as well as pedestrian activated flashing yellow lights.

The cost of the project will be around $300,000. The city would fund 20 percent of the costs while the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission would fund 80 percent of the costs.

The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall.

The city council has made maps and documents available to the public.