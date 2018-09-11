Public invited to discuss new higher education plan

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Higher Education will meet in Jefferson City Thursday to discuss a new higher education plan. It is the third public hearing the department has held since December and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building.

The focus of the Jefferson City hearing is "state government and higher education: issues and remedies." Speakers at the hearing will include the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Health and Senior Services, Corrections and Social Services.

"The speakers present what they have seen work in the past and what they think will work in the future in regards to higher education," Liz Coleman, the director of communications for the Missouri Department of Higher Education (MDHE), said.

A steering committee will consider these suggestions before submitting its final plan. The committee consists of business, education and government members working with the MDHE.

The committee will also open the floor to public comment starting at 3 p.m. The public can comment on any part of higher education and will not be restricted to the hearing's individual focus.

Anyone unable to attend the hearing can submit comments on the MDHE website. The committee will look at the submitted comments after the public hearings are completed.

The MDHE will hold a total of nine public hearings through June. The committee will present its final plan to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education in December.