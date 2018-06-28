Public Meetings Set for Ozarks Riverways Plan

By: The Associated Press

VAN BUREN(AP) - A series of public meetings on the National Park Service's proposed management plan for the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways in southern Missouri begins Thursday in Eminence.

The federal agency's preferred plan aims to further protect the Jacks Fork and Current rivers. Written comments will be accepted through Feb. 7.

A two-hour open house with local parks service officials is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Eminence High School. A similar meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Friday at Salem City Hall.

Public hearings on the management plan are scheduled the evenings of Jan. 21 at the Van Buren Youth and Community Center and Jan. 22 at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. Both hearings begin at 8 p.m. and will be preceded by two-hour open house sessions.