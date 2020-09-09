Public, private schools talk reopening

COLUMBIA - The parking lot at Tolton Catholic High School will fill up two weeks before Columbia Public Schools.

The schools have announced different models for reopening.

Tolton will start classes Aug. 24 and be completely online. CPS delayed its start until Sept. 8 with a hybrid model.

"We're fortunate that we have a smaller student body," Dr. Daniel Everett, Tolton President and Principal said. "So we are able to adequately provide physical distance for our students and put some guidelines in place that would, we felt that it was safe enough for our students to return to school."

Tolton issued a return-to-school plan that includes social distancing and mask requirements. The school will also continue to have fall sports, club meetings and band.

Hickman High School teacher Kathy Steinhoff, said she and other teachers have questions about what's next for Columbia Public Schools.

"From a planning lens, how many courses am I going to teach? Are they still going to be the same length of time? Are they going to be the same number of students, those sort of things," Steinhoff said.

CPS announced its later start date during Monday's Board of Education meeting.