Public Responds to New Noise Ordinance

"Just be a little quieter; that's all they're saying," said Cameron.

She says the new ordinance is fair to business owners.

"They're not saying close out, or don't have customers, or don't be on the street," said Cameron. "It's a matter of manners and consideration."

During Monday's City Council meeting, councillors passed an amended ordinance establishing new audio distance and level rules for businesses and residences downtown.

For example, a business within 300 feet of a residence must follow the new noise level rules on Sunday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday between 7 a.m. through 11 p.m.

The other limits are:

150 feet:

Sunday - Wednesday: 10 P.M. - 1:30 A.M.

Thursday - Saturday: 11 P.M. - 1:30 A.M.

50 feet:

Everyday: 1:30 A.M. -7:30 A.M.

Boone Tavern Manager Richard Walls said he and the residents living in apartments above his restaurant have easily resolved any noise complaints during his weekend patio events.

"We're part of the community, so we want to maintain good relationships with our neighbors downtown," said Walls.

Walls says he would like to receive a full list of the regulations and will cooperate with any laws regarding noise in his establishment.