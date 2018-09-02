Public's Help Sought After St. Louis Dog Set Afire

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri is seeking the public's help after a dog in north St. Louis was found with third-degree burns over much of its body in what the group calls an intentional attack.

The owner of an adult male pit bull named Zeus reported him missing near the intersection of Amelia Avenue and Bircher Boulevard overnight Monday. The dog was found Tuesday morning in a neighbor's backyard with extensive burns.

The anti-cruelty organization Is offering a $2,500 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attacker. City police are also investigating the incident.